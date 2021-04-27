$4.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will report $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.71 billion to $14.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.89. 1,773,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.65 and its 200 day moving average is $172.74. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

