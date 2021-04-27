$409.43 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post sales of $409.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $408.60 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $337.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In other news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.36. 10,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,749. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $178.76 and a one year high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.57.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

