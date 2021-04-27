4,700 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

Shares of CLX opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.38. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

