$482.67 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report $482.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $476.40 million. DexCom posted sales of $405.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.00.

DXCM traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $419.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,406. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.43, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total value of $442,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,744 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DexCom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

