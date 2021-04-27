$496.46 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce sales of $496.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.83 million to $501.10 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $442.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

HELE stock opened at $226.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $145.74 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $20,910,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

