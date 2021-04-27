$5.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings of $5.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.31. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $4.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $528,594.55. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.82. 185,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,010. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $120.74 and a one year high of $254.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.01.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

