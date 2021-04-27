$507.70 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $507.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $518.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.90 million. National Vision posted sales of $469.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,277.82, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

