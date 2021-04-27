6 Meridian Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

6 Meridian boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

