6 Meridian Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 13,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

