6 Meridian Has $453,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

