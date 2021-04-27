6 Meridian Increases Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

6 Meridian increased its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Universal were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Universal by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Universal by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.97.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

