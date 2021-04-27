6 Meridian Lowers Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

CEM stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

