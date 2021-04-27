6 Meridian Purchases New Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 108,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYD opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

