6 Meridian Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

6 Meridian cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,148,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,526,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $83.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71.

