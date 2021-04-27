$685.81 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce sales of $685.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the lowest is $680.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $424.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $91,916.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,866.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,523.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,136 shares of company stock worth $13,851,022 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after buying an additional 10,245,233 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,890,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,041,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 17,650,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,641,221. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

