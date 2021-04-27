$724.39 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to post $724.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.32 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $551.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $210,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth $336,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECHO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 100,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,924. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $824.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

