81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Apr 27th, 2021

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) received a C$17.00 price objective from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$24.00 target price on shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) stock traded up C$1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.29. 46,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,394. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.06. 81996 has a 12 month low of C$14.05 and a 12 month high of C$18.88.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 81996 will post 6.0700003 EPS for the current year.

