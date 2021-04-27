$836.40 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $836.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.00 million and the highest is $850.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $776.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.86.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after acquiring an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after buying an additional 206,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $182.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

