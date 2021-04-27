8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 916 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $31,171.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Samuel C. Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,486,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,872,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

