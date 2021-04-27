ABB (NYSE:ABB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

