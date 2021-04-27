ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 25 by Morgan Stanley

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 25 price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 26.50.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

