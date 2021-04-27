AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

ABCL opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.13.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $165,189,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

