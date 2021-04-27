Abulaba (AAA) Trading 44.6% Lower This Week

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 45.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $3,234.13 and approximately $2.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Abulaba has traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.04 or 0.00813598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00097635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,619.84 or 0.08351907 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

