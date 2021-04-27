Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 984.3% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 759.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acacia Pharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Acacia Pharma Group alerts:

Shares of ACPGF remained flat at $$2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07. Acacia Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.