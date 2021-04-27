Actinium Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $52,232.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,571,450 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

