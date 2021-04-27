Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

