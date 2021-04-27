Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,563.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 387.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 515,645 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 38,975.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 175,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.59.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

