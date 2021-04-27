Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $13.85 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 222,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.56. 119,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

