Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes $12.22 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 254,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,215,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. 14,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,781. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

