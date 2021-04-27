Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.04. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.51 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

