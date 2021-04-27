Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 52,100 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises about 1.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 213,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,506. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

