Add.xyz (ADD) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $198,933.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00819342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00096293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.40 or 0.08006028 BTC.

About Add.xyz

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

