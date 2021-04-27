Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $208.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.24 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $190.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $873.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $856.04 million to $894.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $922.87 million to $962.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ADUS remained flat at $$107.37 during midday trading on Friday. 4,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average is $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock worth $1,223,430 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

