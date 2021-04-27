Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.9% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 3,890 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 28,763 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 85.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $515.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

