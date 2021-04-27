Adrian Glover Sells 50,000 Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI) Stock

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI) Senior Officer Adrian Glover sold 50,000 shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$65,500.

CVE DMGI traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.57. 1,185,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.16. DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$5.34.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company. It operates through data centre operations, data analytics and forensics, and developing enterprise Blockchains divisions. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem.

