Adrian Glover Sells 50,000 Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI) Stock

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI) Senior Officer Adrian Glover sold 50,000 shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$65,500.
CVE DMGI traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.57. 1,185,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.16. DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$5.34.
About DMG Blockchain Solutions
