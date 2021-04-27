Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Hits $4.35 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Adshares has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $43,234.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00033103 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,541,540 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

