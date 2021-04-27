Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of WMS opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.