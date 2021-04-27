ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Short Interest Update

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 8,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of CXRXF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.72 million and a PE ratio of -8.05. ADVANZ PHARMA has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter.

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited, a pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products worldwide. The company operates through two segments: ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. Its ADVANZ PHARMA International segment offers a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies.

