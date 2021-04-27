Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEGXF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $15.28 on Monday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

