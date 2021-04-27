Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

AJRD traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. 1,913,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

