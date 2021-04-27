Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $554.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce sales of $554.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $507.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,790,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $246,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.27. 5,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.30. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $161.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

