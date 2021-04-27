Aflac (AFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

