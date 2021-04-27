AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $157.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

