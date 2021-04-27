AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives $8.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGFMF. CIBC raised their price target on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

AGF Management stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

