Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000.

A stock opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $137.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,380 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

