AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Apr 21 Dividend of $0.12 on May 11th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a apr 21 dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.