AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces $0.12 Apr 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a apr 21 dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.54.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.