AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 8,729,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,599,968. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

