Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AGFY traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,726. Agrify has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The company offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

