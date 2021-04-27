Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
About Agrify
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The company offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
