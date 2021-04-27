Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.59. Akouos shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 389 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKUS. Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Akouos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,577,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2,558.3% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 383,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,517 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 174,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit