Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.59. Akouos shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 389 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKUS. Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Akouos alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Akouos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,577,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2,558.3% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 383,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,517 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 174,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.